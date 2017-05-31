NASCAR Cup: Rodney Childers fined for lug nut issue
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)
By AMANDA VINCENT
Rodney Childers, crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick, was fined $10,000, because the No. 4 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, according to NASCAR’s weekly violation/penalty report that was released on Wednesday.
Harvick finished eighth in the Charlotte race.
Childers’ fine was the only penalty listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty release.