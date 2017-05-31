NASCAR Cup: Rodney Childers fined for lug nut issue

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rodney Childers, crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team of Kevin Harvick, was fined $10,000, because the No. 4 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, according to NASCAR’s weekly violation/penalty report that was released on Wednesday.

Harvick finished eighth in the Charlotte race.

Childers’ fine was the only penalty listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty release.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)