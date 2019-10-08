NASCAR Cup: Rodney Childers signs extension with SHR

KANSAS CITY, KS – MAY 11: (L-R) Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, and crew chief Rodney Childers talk in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rodney Childers and Stewart-Haas Racing have agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep Childers as a crew chief at SHR. Childers is crew chief on the No. 4 Ford of driver Kevin Harvick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. News of the extension leaked Monday, but according to Childers the deal was done awhile ago.

“Well, not sure how this got out,” Childers (@RodneyChilders4) tweeted. “It’s been awhile back and I have tried to keep that stuff private. But obfiously I’m very happy to continue with the 4 team and @Kevin Harvick .. I’m very fortunate to work with so many great people and have such a great goup of guys.”

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern first reported the news of Childers’ extension via twitter at @A_S12.

Childers has been a crew chief in the Cup Series since 2005. He arrived at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, the same season as Harvick. Together, the duo won the 2014 Cup Series championship. They have 25 wins together, including eight last year. They have three wins, so far, 30 races into the 36-race 2019 season.

Childers has three other Cup Series wins, all with Michael Waltrip Racing, two with David Reutimann as driver and another with Brian Vickers behind the wheel.

