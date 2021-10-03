NASCAR Cup: Rodney Childers suspended

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, crew chief Rodney Childers wait on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series has been sidelined for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, the second race of the three-race second round of the 2021 Cul Series playoffs. Childers was suspended for one race and fined $20,000 when the No. 4 had two improperly secured lug nuts after the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 26.



Former crew chief Greg Zipadelli, the Competition Director at SHR, will be the fill-in crew chief for the Talladega race.



Zipadelli has 34 wins as a Cup crew chief, all with Joe Gibbs Racing and all but one with Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart as driver. He also guided Stewart to two Cup Series championships in 2002 and 2005.



Tony Gibson, also a former Cup Series crew chief, will step into Zipadelli’s Competition Director role at Talladega.



Four other Cup Series crew chiefs were each fined $10,00 for one loose or missing lug nut at Las Vegas. They include Cliff Dsniels, crew chief on the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team of Kyle Larson; Ben Beshore, crew chief on the No. 28 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch; Phil Surgen, crew chief on the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Ross Chastain; and Travis Mack, crew chief for Daniel Suarez on the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team.



The Las Vegas weekend also included a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, won by Josh Berry. Mike Bumgarner, crew chief on the No. 1 JR Motorsports team that had Berry in its car in Las Vegas, was fined $5,000 for one improperly secured lug nut.



