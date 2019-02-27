NASCAR Cup: Roger Penske gives aero package B grade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 01: 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Roger Penske poses for a photo during the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on February 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, on Sunday, team owner Roger Penske gave NASCAR’s new aerodynamic rules package the grade of B.

“I’d have to say a solid B. No one gets an A on their first exam, I don’t think, but I’d say it’s a solid B for NASCAR today,” Penske said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com report. “There were drivers, Brad included, and Joey (Logano, another Team Penske driver), twice, who could come from the back and come up so they could pass cars.

“I thought the one thing that was amazing to me was someone on the high line could run the low line going into (turn) two and stay with them and drag them back going down the straightaway. There’s some things you don’t see normally with the faster speeds.



“The cars seemed to be more in control. You didn’t see any accidents, which maybe the fans like that, but I thought, overall, the package showed well, and to me, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens at Las Vegas.”

The Atlanta race was the first race with some variation of the new aero package. The aim of the package, which includes some variation of larger rear spoilers and front splitters, tapered spacers and aero ducts, is to improve racing on mile-and-a-half tracks by increasing downforce and lowering horsepower to approximately 550 hp. At Atlanta, cars didn’t have aero ducts but had taper spacers and the larger spoilers and splitters.

The Cup Series next races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. There, cars will carry the entire aero package, including the aero ducts.

