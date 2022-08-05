NASCAR Cup: Roger Penske hints possible return to Indy oval

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Hooters Chevrolet, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske, who also is owner of the three-entry NASCAR Cup Series competitor Team Penske, is open to returning the yearly NASCAR race weekend at his facility to the iconic 2.5-mile oval course. For the last two seasons, the NASCAR Cup Series has contested races on the INS road course.

During the 2022 NASCAR weekend at Indianapolis, culminating in the running of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Cup Series race on July 31, Penske confirmed that the 2023 race at Indy would be contested on the road course. But he also mentioned a possible return the oval in 2024, maybe even alternating the yearly race between the oval and the road course.

“It’s just another race,” Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick said of racing on the Indianapolis road course. “For me, that (the move from the oval to the road course) was a difficult hurdle to overcome. It’s an oval thing.”

The Cup Series began racing at IMS in the mid-1990s with the inaugural Brickyard 1994. Citing lackluster racing on the IMS oval, NASCAR’s premier series’ yearly Indy race was moved to the facility’s infield road course in 2021. The NASCAR Xfinity Series moved from the IMS oval to the road course the previous year.

“It’s definitely an oval thing for me,” Harvick said. “Driving through that tunnel and understanding the history and everything that comes with racing on the oval at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is something that I always look forward to. The oval just holds a huge place in racing and it holds a huge place in the things that I look forward to every year.”

Fellow-Cup Series driver Austin Dillon also misses racing on the oval.

“We lost a crown jewel,” Dillon said said. “I don’t think the road course will ever be what the oval history has, so I’m kind of disappointed we don’t get to race on the oval anymore.”

