NASCAR Cup: Roger Penske receives Medal of Freedom

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 02: Team Owner Roger Penske speaks during the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards show at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member Roger Penske was honored by US President Donal Trump at the White House on Oct. 24 with the presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penske is the second individual from motorsports to receive the honor, following Richard Petty, who was honored by then-President George Busch in 1992.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by President Trump and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Penske said upon announcement of the honor in July. “I am humbled by the President’s acknowledgement of our achievements in business, in motorsports and in our community. Thank you to President Trump for this special recognition. On behalf of my wife Kathy, our family and our nearly 65,000 team members worldwide, it will be my privilege to accept this prestigious award.”

The presentation of the Medal of Freedom marked Penske’s third visit to the White House this year. He was in attendance when his No. 22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team of driver Joey Logano was honored for its Cup Series title of last year and, again, as the winning car owner of this year’s Indianapolis 500 with driver Simon Pagenaud.

“That’s a big one — anytime you get invited to the White House no matter who is sitting there,” Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski said of Penske’s latest White House honor. “It seems like there’s always a lot of drama over whether it’s a left or a right guy in there, but it’s still a big deal to me. I’m happy for him. He’s certainly done so much in his life. I don’t know how he’s done it, but he deserves the credit for it.”

Penske is a two-time Cup Series championship car owner, also winning a title with his No. 2 team and driver Keselowski in 2012. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January and also is a member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame and the Automotive Hall of Fame. Penske also is a four-time IndyCar championship owner.

Two of Penske’s three Cup Series drivers, Logano and Ryan Blaney, remain in contention for the 2019 Cup Series title. Keselowski was eliminated from the 2019 playoffs Oct. 20 at Kansas Speedway.

