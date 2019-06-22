NASCAR Cup: Roger Penske receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 01: 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Roger Penske poses for a photo during the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on February 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that auto racing team owner Roger Penske will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by President Trump and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Penske said. “I am humbled by the President’s ackowledgement of our achievements in business, in motorsports and in our community. Thank you to President Trump for this special recognition. On behalf of my wife Kathy, our family and our nearly 65,000 team members worldwide, it will be my privilege to accept this prestigious award.”

Penske competes a a car owner in NASCAR and IndyCar. Upon the receipt of his Medal of Freedom, Penske will become only the second individual from motorsports to be bestowed the honor. The other is Richard Petty, who was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992, his final year of competition as a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Penske has made two visits to the White House in 2019 to be honored for his racing success. He accompanied his No. 22 Team Penske team with driver Joey Logano to be recognized for their 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. He also was recognized by President Trump as the winning car owner of the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with driver Simon Pagenaud.

“He’s very deserving,” Trump said of Penske being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “He’s a great gentleman. I’ve known him a long time.”

Penske was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. He also is a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame and the Automotive Hall of Fame. He is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series championship car owner (2012, 2018) and four-time IndyCar championship car owner (2006, 2014, 2016 and 2017).

The Presidential Medial of Freedom has been awarded since 1963 in categories including architecture, art, dance, movies and theater, literature, music, photography, business and economics, computing, education, history, humanitarian, law, media, medicine, military, philanthropy, philosophy, politics and government, religion, science, space exploration and sports.

