NASCAR Cup: Roger Penske wants shorter schedule, doubleheaders with IndyCar

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roger Penske is all for a shorter NASCAR schedule and doubleheader weekends featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I would love to (see) us run on the same weekend,” Penske said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Morning Drive” show Friday. “It would be fun to fans to see the difference of the IndyCars and also the NASCAR cars.

Penske is one of two racing team owners to field entries in both NASCAR and IndyCar, the other being Chip Ganassi.

NASCAR drivers and IndyCar President Jay Frye are both on board with the idea of doubleheader race weekends featuring both series. Frye formerly was involved in NASCAR. IndyCar CEO Mark Miles, though, has somewhat shot down the idea. He says he’s “Not opposed” but classified it as a “long shot.”

Meanwhile, Penske’s idea of shortening the NASCAR season by running a couple of races on single weekends.

“We’re going to talk about two races on one weekend, because one of the things we have to do is take a look at this schedule and the future, because when you think about 36-38 weekends, if we can take five or six of those and make those doubleheaders and let our guys go home.”

NASCAR already has released its 2020 Cup Series schedule, and it includes a two-Cup-race weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

While the Cup Series schedule includes 36 points-paying races, it is 38 races long, including two exhibition races — The Clash at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, primarily for the previous season’s pole sitters, and an All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May. The season runs from mid-February until mid-November.

“It can be done, and again, I think that’s something we’ve got to look at from cost perspective,” Penske said of shortening the schedule. “From a personal perspective, I think we’ve got to think about the life these guys have on the road and what we need to make them be home more. Those are things that I know that (NASCAR President) Steve Phelps and, certainly, (NASCAR Chairman and CEO) Jim France understands.”

