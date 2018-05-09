NASCAR Cup: Ron Devine reminded of trustee in court

By AMANDA VINCENT

During a status hearing in federal court Tuesday, BK Racing owner Ron Devine was reminded the trustee Matthew Smith, not Devine, should be managing the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team that fields the No. 23 Toyota for driver Gray Gaulding.

“Bottom line, the trustee is running the race team,” Judge J. Craig Whitley told Devine on Tuesday.

According to Smith’s attorney, Devine was interfering with team management with his attempts to procure sponsorship for the team. Devine asked for access to the race shop’s camera system to use the footage in his attempt to court potential sponsors.

“I’ve tried not to be disruptive,” Devine said. “I’ve taken a lesser role. Even at the Dover race, I didn’t wear a headset.”

Smith was named trustee to manage the team in late March. BK Racing filed for bankruptcy in February after Union Bank & Trust claimed the team owed more than $8 million.

BK Racing scaled back its operations for 2018 to a single Cup Series entry. The team also previously fielded the No. 83. The team also holds a charter that guarantee’s Gaulding’s No. 23 starting positions in all Cup Series races. The No. 23 is 34th in the series owner points standings after 11 races.

