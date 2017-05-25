NASCAR Cup: Ron Malec receives award from Mechanix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ron Malec, car chief on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Jimmie Johnson in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has been honored by Mechanix Wear as the 2017 recipient of the Brian Lunniss Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Ron’s been a core member of the 48 team for years and years, obviously,” No. 48 crew chief Chad Knaus said. “His influence and his professionalism and the way that he conducts himself and conducts his team has been a big part of the success of this team, and honestly, all of Hendrick Motorsports.”

That success for the No. 48 team includes Johnson being named the Cup Series champion for a record-tying seventh time last year. Malec as been the car chief on the No. 48 since 2003, so he’s held that position in all seven of Johnson and the No. 48 team’s championship seasons.

“I really feel fortunate to be able to be part of such a successful organization and successful team and to be able to be recognized for all of our hard work,” Malec said. “Everyone here at the shop that works hard, I kind of represent them I feel. Their success throughout the years just makes me feel like I’m accepted as a part of all those wins and championships that we’ve won as a team.”

All but three of Johnson’s 82-career Cup Series wins have come since Malec became car chief in 2003.

Malec is the second recipient of the award, as it was first awarded to its namesake, Brian Lunniss, in 2016.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)