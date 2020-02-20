NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain chosen as Ryan Newman’s sub

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Ross Chastain, driver of the (40) Plan B Sales Chevrolet, sits in his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ross Chastain will be the fill-in driver for Ryan wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning with Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the race team announced Wednesday.

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back,” Chastain (@RossChastain) tweeted. “As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud.”

There is not date set for Newman’s return after he was injured in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500 on Monday night. Specifics of Newman’s injuries have not been revealed. Monday night, he was classified as being in serious condition with non-life-threatening injures. He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Wednesday.

“All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress and his release from the hospital,” Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry said. “Ryan is one tough hombre, and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon. We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and efforts of NASCAR over the years to protect drivers at speeds of over 200 mph.”

While leading the 2020 Daytona 500 on the final lap, Newman’s car received a push from Ryan Blaney. Newman’s car, then, hit the wall, got airborne, overturned and landed on its roof. While upside down, Newman’s car was struck in the driver-side window by Corey LaJoie’s car.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing. The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”



Chastain, who contended for the NASCAR Truck Series championship in 2019, is contesting the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time for Kaulig Racing this year, while racing for Niece Motorsports part-time in the Truck Series. He also has a Cup Series deal with Spire Motorsports, through Chip Ganassi Racing, that put him in the No. 77 car for the Daytona 500 and will also put him in the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May.

Filling in for Newman in Sunday’s Cup Series race, makes the LVMS weekend a tripleheader weekend for Chastain, as he also plans to contest Friday night’s Truck Series race and Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Chastain has 72-career Cup Series starts, including all but one race in 2019 and all but two in 2018. His has one-career top-10 race finish. He is a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has three wins in the Truck Series, with all three of those Truck Series wins coming last season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).