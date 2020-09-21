NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain claims No. 42 seat

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Ross Chastain, driver of the #10 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

One of the seats in 2020-21 NASCAR Cup Series “Silly Season” is no spoken for, as Ross Chastain will take over the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet rides, according to a report from The Associated Press on Monday morning.

“I can’t thank Chip enough for this opportunity. The faith he and the organization showed me back in 2018 was a real turning point in my career, and I am extremely happy for the chance to join the team again,” Chastain said, as quoted in the article. “Racing in the Cup Series with a serious contender has always been my goal, and I’m looking forward to joining what is a very strong team. I know I have my work cut out for me, but I’m ready to get to work and help bring more success to the organization.”

Matt Kenseth will finish the 2020 season, with seven races remaining, in the No. 42. Kyle Larson began the season as driver of the car, but he was fired from the team and indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during a live online stream of an iRacing event during a NASCAR break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the completion of four races of the 36-race season. Larson had driven the No. 42 since the 2014 season.

Chastain, who is a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular for Kaulig Racing in 2020, ran three Xfinity Series races for CGR in 2018, one of them at Las Vegas Motor Speedway resulting in his first-career win. He claimed a second win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in a partial schedule with Kaulig last year. In 184-career Xfinity starts, Chastain’s stats also include 13 top-fives and 23 top-10 finishes.

Chastain was expected assume Ganassi seat in the Xfinity Series full-time in 2019, but the organization shuttered its Xfinity Series program because of an issue with sponsor DC Solar.

Chastain already has significant Cup Series experience, running 79 races since 2017, including nearly the complete schedules in 2018 and 2019 and a best finish of 10th in the 2019 Daytona 500.

