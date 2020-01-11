NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain has ride for Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain is slated to drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet entry in the 2020 Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 16. The car will be prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing and will have sponsorship backing with CGR sponsor AdventHealth. Chastain also will drive the car in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 24.

“To have the opportunity to run the Daytona 500 is awesome, and it’s great to do it this year with AdventHealth on board my car,” Chastain said. “I’ve only had one start in the Daytona 500 and can’t wait to run that race again in what I know will be a competitive car. I’m also looking forward to racing the Coca-Cola 600. That’s another iconic race that all of us want to win.”

Chastain finished 10th in his first Daytona 500 last year, a season in which he competed in all but one Cup Series race and nearly two-thirds of the NASCAR Xfinity Series races while running a full NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule and contending for a championship in that series. In all, Chastain has made 71 starts in the Cup Series since 2017.

Chastain was expected to race full-time in the Xfinity Series for Chip Ganassi Racing last season, but prior to the start of the season, CGR shuttered its Xfinity Series program because of a sponsorship issue. He plans to race full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing in 2020. He has two-career Xfinity Series wins.

Chastain also has three-career wins in the Truck Series, all coming in 2019. He finished second to champion Matt Crafton in the 2019 Truck Series points standings.

