NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain joins Trackhouse

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 McDonald’s Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Ross Chastain has been named the second full-time driver for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. He’ll drive the No. 1 Chevrolet as a teammate to Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99.



Trackhouse, in its first year of NASCAR Cup Series competition this season, will expand to a two-car team next year after the purchase of the NASCAR division of Chip Ganassi Racing.



“This is another dream come true for me,” Chastain said. “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin (Marks, team co-owner), however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

Chastain will be a hold-over from the CGR purchase, as he is in his first season as driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet this season. He has two top-fives and six top-10 race finishes and is 18th in the points standings, 22 races into the 36-race season. In all, Chastain has 101-career Cup Series starts, resulting in two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.



“Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks said. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Chastain is a race winner in NASCAR’s other two national series, with two wins in 192-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and three wins in 95 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.



Suarez has three top-10s, including a best finish of fourth in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, so far, this season as driver of Tackhouse’s only entry. As driver of the No. 99, Suarez is 22nd in the driver points standings, heading into Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



