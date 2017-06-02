NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain plans triple-duty at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, driving for Premium Motorsports. With the addition of the Cup race to his docket, Chastain will pull triple-duty at Dover, also running the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover on Friday evening and Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race there.

“This wasn’t something I was exactly searching for, but it presented itself, and I’m ready,” Chastain said. “I want to thank Johnny Davis (car owner) for putting it all together. He has helped me so much in this sport, and now, he is helping me get into the Cup Series, so I can’t thank him enough. My goal Sunday is to finish all the laps and minimize mistakes. Anything else will be a bonus. I’m not looking at it as an audition by any means, but it’s a chance for me to get some great experience.”

Chastain has 83 races of experience in the Xfinity Series and 50-career starts in the Truck Series. He has five-career Xfinity Series top-10s and 14-career top-10s in the Truck Series that include five top-fives. He posted finishes of 17th and 21st in two Xfinity races at CMS last year. He most recently raced a truck at Charlotte in 2013, finishing ninth.

