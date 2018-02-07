NASCAR Cup: round one of qualifying shortened

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Wednesday, NASCAR distributed to race teams rules changes that include the shortening the first round of “knock-out” qualifying at short and intermediate race tracks.

The opening of the three-round qualifying sessions will be 15 minutes in 2018, down from 20 minutes. Second and third rounds of qualifying will remain 10 and five minutes long, respectively. This rule modification will be implemented, beginning with the Feb. 23-35 race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second official race weekend of the season, as the qualifying format for the season-opening Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway race weekend differs from “knock-out” qualifying.

