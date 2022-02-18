NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing sweeps Duels

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 Kohler Generators Ford, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing swept the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday night to claim second-row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500. New team co-owner Brad Keselowski won the first 60-lap race, and teammate Chris Buescher won the second.



“It’s really important to get that winning habit built up, and the only way you can really do that is to go win,” Keselowski said. “There’s a lot of guys and gals on my team that have never won a race before. The company has not won a race in five, six years now, five and a half, something like that. That’s any kind of race.”

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman already had claimed Daytona 500 starting positions the previous evening in a traditional qualifying session.



The opening Duel ran caution-free and included only two lead changes. Keselowski took the lead from fellow-Ford driver Ryan Blaney on lap 57.



Larson started on the pole and led until pitting with other Chevrolet drivers on lap 35. After Chevrolet drivers ran up front the first half of the race, a group of Fords, led by Blaney, got up front by taking only two tires when they pitted on lap 36.



Ford drivers claimed the top-four positions in the finishing order of the first Duel. Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Blaney finished second and third, and Chase Briscoe was fourth. Chase Elliott rounded out the too-five.



Chris Buescher took his race-winning lead from Joey Logano on the final lap of the second Duel that ended under caution. Logano took the white flag as the leader, but in attempting to block a charging Buescher, Logano wrecked, and Harrison Burton’s car also sustained damage.



“This is awesome,” Buescher said. “What a great start for RFK and with all the hard work the guys have put in to get this thing going. Everybody back here has worked so hard in the off-season. For us to put it in victory lane is just an awesome start for the entire organization.”

Michael McDowell finished second in the second Duel. Burton was third, Kyle Busch fourth, and Kyle Busch was fifth.



Kaz Grala advanced to the Daytona 500 with an 18th-place finish after passing J.J. Yeley on the final lap of the opening Duel. Yeley, as a result, failed to make the Daytona 500, as did Timmy Hill, who finished 20th in the second Duel.



Greg Biffle also made the Daytona 500 with a 13th-place finish in the second Duel.



Noah Gragson and Jacques Villeneueve are the other two drivers with open, or non-chartered teams entered for the Daytona 500. They secured Daytona 500 starting spots in Wednesday’s qualifying.



Below are results of the Bluegreen Vacations Duels and the starting lineup for the Daytona 500: