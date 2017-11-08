NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing honors Robert Yates at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will honor late NASCAR team owner and engine builder Robert Yates with a special paint scheme for Sunday’s race at Phoenix International Raceway.

“The entire NASCAR Community has lost a pillar of our sport with the passing of Robert Yates,” Roush Fenway Racing owner Jack Roush said. “Robert was true to all he held dear – a fierce competitor, a dedicated and inspired leader and a passionate family man. For me, he was the type of competitor that brought out the best in everyone around him, and he was a wonderful partner and friend. I am very fortunate to have been able to team up with, and learn from, Robert Yates.”

The No. 17 Stenhouse will race at Phoenix will carry a paint scheme reminiscent of the one on the No. 28 Robert Yates Racing Ford Davey Allison drove to victory lane at PIR in 1991 and 1992.

“It’s really cool to be able to honor Robert with our car in Phoenix,” Stenhouse said. “He’s meant so much to NASCAR, and to have him ride along with us this weekend will be really special for everyone at the shop.”

Yates, one of the five individuals to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in early 2018, passed away last month after battling liver cancer.

Robert Yates Racing won 57 races and claimed the 1999 premier (then-Winston Cup) Series championship with Dale Jarrett as driver. As an engine builder, Yates’ engines also powered Bobby Allison’s 1983 NASCAR top series title. After his team ownership days were over, Yates partnered with Roush to form Roush Yates Engines and provide engines to provide engines for Ford teams in NASCAR.

“Our family would like to thank everyone at Roush Fenway Racing for the special paint scheme at Phoenix International Raceway to honor my dad Robert Yates and his legendary career in NASCAR,” Roush Yates Engines President and CEO and Yates’ son Doug Yates said.

