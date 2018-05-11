NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing releases more of Matt Kenseth’s 2018 schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Kenseth will make his official return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and, more specifically, his return to Roush Fenway Racing, Saturday night with the running of the KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas Speedway. As previously reported, the 2003 Cup Series champion will share the seat behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFR Ford with Trevor Bayne for the remainder of the 2018 season.

When the official announcement of Kenseth’s return was made last month, he and RFR confirmed that Kenseth would be in the car for the Kansas race and the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 19. On Thursday, Roush Fenway Racing announced additional races for which Kenseth with be in the No. 6 with sponsorship backing from Wyndham Rewards. Those races include the Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte, on May 27 and races at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on June 10, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 9, Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Oct. 7, ISM Raceway near Phoenix on Nov. 11 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

A report from NBC Sports, citing anonymous sources, also has Kenseth in the car at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June 3.

Bayne is expected to be in the No. 6 for the June 24 race on the road course of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 24 and at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on July 1, as AdvoCare is scheduled to be primary sponsor on the car for those races, and Bayne has a close and long-lasting relationship with that sponsor.

Kenseth was a Roush Fenway Racing driver from 1999 through 2012 before a move to Joe Gibbs Racing. He was released from JGR in favor of Erik Jones at the end of the 2017 season.

