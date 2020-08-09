NASCAR Cup: Roush Fenway Racing spoilers confiscated Saturday at Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR officials confiscated the spoilers from the No. 6 and No. 17 Roush Fenway teams of drivers Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher during pre-race inspections at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, ahead of the day’s FireKeepers Casino 400, the first of two weekend Cup Series races at the track.

According to NASCAR, the teams were in violation of section 12.4.12.b of the 2020 rule book that states spoilers must be used as supplied by the manufacturer. As a result, both teams and drivers were docked 20 points. Crew chiefs Scott Graves (No. 6) and Luke Lambert (No. 17) also were fined $25,000.

Both cars started Saturday’s race in the back. Newman was supposed to start 13th and Buescher 22nd. Buescher finished 20th and Newman 28th. As a result of an inversion of the top-20 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 to set the starting grid for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400, Buescher will start on the pole on Sunday’s race.

