NASCAR Cup: ‘roval’ tire test resumes at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Trevor Bayne, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Paul Menard returned to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway’s “roval” on Tuesday to complete a what was supposed to be a two-day Goodyear tire test in March but was abbreviated to less than a day by rain. The Cup Series, along with the Xfinity Series will race the road-course/oval hybrid Sept. 29 and 30 during their respective post-season playoffs.

According to Menard, the weather conditions Tuesday were closer to what the weather is expected to be at the facility in September, so Tuesday’s experience was more indicative of what the racing conditions will be in September.

“It’s unique,” Menard said. “We got some testing in (March), and it was much cooler. Today was a lot like what we’ll have when we come back for the race, so this was a truer test. Goodyear’s doing their best to give us a tire that has good grip but also lasts for a fuel run.”

According to Bayne, the teams on hand Tuesday were asked to run at least 20 laps on each set of tires so that Goodyear may get accurate data on tire wear.

More Cup Series teams are expected to get time on the “roval” in July in preparation for September. Some teams will have the opportunity to get on the course July 10 and others on July 17.

