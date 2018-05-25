NASCAR Cup: RTA names Executive Director

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Race Team Alliance (RTA) has named Jonathan Marshall its first Executive Director. He will assume the position immediately following Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, according to a press release from the RTA.

“The RTA has matured to a point where its board and members determined it was time to have a full-time executive who wakes up every day thinking of how to move the collective interests of the RTA member teams forward, RTA founder and Chairman Rob Kauffman, minority owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, said. “During the process of finding our new Executive Director, we were fortunate to have met with a number of highly qualified and talented individuals which made our decision that much more difficult. Ultimately, we selected a candidate who had a range of experience across sports, intellectual property and media rights, operations and sponsorship. I think Jonathan’s diverse background will be a big boost to the organization.”

Marshall is the former COO and General Counsel of the World Surf League and has worked for USA Today Sports Media Group and Westwood One.

“I’m a race fan, first and foremost, and I’ve been impressed by what the RTA has been able to accomplish in its short history,” Marshall said. “It shows the strength of the teams working together on common goals. There is no doubt that stock car racing, like all major sports, is evolving and working on new ways to engage their fans in deep and meaningful ways. I am beyond thrilled to have been selected as the RTA’s Executive Director and am looking forward to working with all of the member Teams and other industry stakeholders to advance the sport of stock car auto racing.”

The RTA is a group of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series owners, founded in 2014. It was instrumental in the develop of NASCAR’s charter system. Most Cup team owners are members of the RTA, but Wood Brothers Racing left the group in 2016.

