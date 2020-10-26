NASCAR Cup: Rudy Fugle replaces Chad Knaus in 2021

Ryan Fugle, #51: Greg Biffle, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Toyota

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the NASCAR community waited out a rain delay at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Monday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Rudy Fugle will be William Byron’s crew chief on the No. 24 team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Fugle replaces Chad Knaus, who will leave the pit box at the end of the 2020 season to assume the role of Vice President of Competition at HMS.

“The opportunity to join Hendrick Motorsports is incredible for me and my family,” Fugle said. “The No. 24 has always been one of the premier teams in racing. We have the owner, the driver, the people and the resources to continue that tradition. William is a great talent, and we have a very strong working relationship. I’m confident in what this team can accomplish and look forward to the challenge of competing at the Cup level.”

Fugle has yet to hold a crew chief position in the Cup Series, but he has experienced a lot of success in the NASCAR Truck Series. He has been a crew chief at Kyle Busch Motorsports since 2013 and has 28 race wins in the Truck Series and guided Erik Jones and Christopher Bell to series championships in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

In his time at KBM, Fugle was crew chief for Byron in 2016. Together, they won seven Truck Series races and posted 11 top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes in the 23-race season.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rudy,” Hendrick Motorsports General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “His teams have consistently performed at a championship level for many years. We believe he’s an excellent fit for our culture and will mesh extremely well with our other crew chiefs and competition personnel. In addition, Rudy and William have proven to be a successful combination with a high level of communication and trust in one another.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).