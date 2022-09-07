NASCAR Cup: rule changed ahead of Kansas race

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: A general view from the grandstands of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has notified Cup Series team of a rule change ahead of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, the second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR is requiring teams to trim the lower-front section of the right-side back-stop panel and replace that section with a 14-gauge stainless steel panel.

The change is in response to fires onboard the Next Gen race car that have reached the cockpit. Most recently, Kevin Harvick’s car caught fire late in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4. Then, during the caution for Harvick’s fire, J.J. Yeley’s car caught fire.

“I’m sure it’s just crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” Harvick said after bailing out of his car at Darlington. “They haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going and keep going. The car started burning and as it burned the flames started coming through the dash. I ran a couple laps, and then, as the flame got bigger, it started burning stuff up, and I think right there you see all the brake fluid that was probably coming out the brakes and part of the brake line, but the fire was coming through the dash. What a disaster for no reason. We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car, and here we are in the pits with a burned up car, and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy ass parts.”

The fire aboard Harvick’s car also resulted in the following comment from from his crew chief, Rodney Childers, across two tweets (@RodneyChilders4):

“Let’s put holes in the nose that will pick up every piece of rubber off the track. Let’s mandate 75 percent open grill area going to the rocker boxes. Let’s have a fan blowing air through that hose to make sure the rubber reaches the headers. Then, once the rubber stacks up and catches fire, then, we will have the equivalent of a leaf blower blowing oxygen on the fire and see how fast it gets a lot bigger.”

The Next Gen car is in its first year of competition in the Cup Series. Safety of the car has been questioned by drivers since the car was in its testing stage prior to it competitive debut with Harvick being among its most vocal critics. Harvick and other drivers also have bern critical of NASCAR’s seeming lack of response to drivers’ concerns.

Driver concerns haven’t been limited to fires, though. Multiple drivers have reported crashes feeling more violent in the Next Gen car, compared to similar crashes in the previous generation car.

“I don’t think anybody thought it was going to be as violent as it is, but the crash data does not show it to be as violent as it is in the car, and I think that’s where a lot of the frustration is from the drivers’ standpoint. These cars wreck violently, and it hurts. It’s not like it used to be.”

Kurt Busch remains sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 23. Also, Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin had double-duty plans for Darlington but pulled out of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there on Sept. 3 after being involved in a crash in the Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway the previous weekend.

