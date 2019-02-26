NASCAR Cup: rules changes and schedule for 2019

The major rule changes NASCAR has implemented for its Monster Energy Cup Series in 2019 have been designed to create more exciting races for fans of the sport.



The main amendment for 2019 is a new aerodynamics package that will reduce horsepower and slow down the cars in the majority of races. The idea is to create more chances for drafting and passing at oval tracks longer than 1.5 miles, helping to generate more competitive betting markets for the racing competition.



Another big change is the removal of the restrictor plates to reduce the speed of the cars. With the exception of the Daytona 500, NASCAR will now only use modified tapered spacers to keep speed under control at other tracks.



This will potentially maintain the element of drafting while allowing for more passing. Without restrictor plates, drivers will get a better throttle response, yet a similar style of pack racing is expected.

The number of organizational tests for the year have been reduced from four to three, and Goodyear tests will also be reduced from four teams to three. Driver-adjustable trackbars are not allowed during the 2019 season.



NASCAR has also introduced a change in the qualifying procedures for most of its tracks. For short tracks and intermediate speedways, the first round will be shortened from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. Second and third rounds will remain at 10 and five minutes, respectively. The down time intervals at all tracks will be reduced from seven minutes to five minutes.



Superspeedway qualifications will keep their untimed two-round intervals of single-lap qualifying, while road courses will continue to use two qualifying rounds – 25 minutes for the first round and 10 minutes for the final round.



A new post-race inspection rule, where race-winning teams found to be in violation of the rule book will automatically be disqualified, has also been introduced. The first and second-place teams, along with at least one car selected at random, will undergo post-race inspection.

This should take around two hours to complete before the race winner is officially declared. Any car failing the inspection will receive last-place points and be stripped of play-off and stage points.



NASCAR 2019 SCHEDULE

• Daytona 500 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida – February 17

• Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia – February 24

• Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada – March 3

• TicketGuardian 500 – ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona – March 10

• Auto Club 400 – Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California – March 17

• STP 500 – Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia – March 24

• O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 – Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas – March 31

• Food City 500 – Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee – April 7

• Toyota Owners 400 – Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia – April 13

• GEICO 500 – Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama – April 28

• MENCS Race at Dover – Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware – May 5

• MENCS Race at Kansas- Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas – May 11

• Monster Energy Open – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina – May 18

• Monster Energy – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina- NASCAR All-Star Race – May 18

• Coca-Cola 600 – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina – May 26

• Pocono 400 – Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania – June 2

• FireKeepers Casino 400 – Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan – June 9

• Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California – June 23

• Camping World 400 – Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois – June 30

• Coke Zero Sugar 400 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida – July 6

• Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart – Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky – July 13

• Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire – July 21

• Gander Outdoors 400 – Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania – July 28

• Go Bowling at the Glen Watkins – Glen International, Watkins Glen, New York – August 4

• Consumers Energy 400 – Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan – August 11

• Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race – Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee – August 17

• Bojangles’ Southern 500 – Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina – September 1

• Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana – September 8

• South Point 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada – September 15

• Federated Auto Parts 400 – Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia – September 21

• Bank of America Roval 400 – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina, (Roval) – September 29

• MENCS Race at Dover – Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware – October 6

• 1000Bulbs.com 500 – Talladega Superspeedway, Lincoln, Alabama – October 13

• Hollywood Casino 400 – Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas – October 20

• First Data 500 – Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia – October 27

• AAA Texas 500 – Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas – November 3

• MENCS Race at ISM Raceway – ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona – November 10

• Ford EcoBoost 400 – Homestead–Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida – November 17