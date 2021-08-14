NASCAR Cup: Rumble strip removed at Indy road course

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance/MTJF Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR has announced the rumble strip will be removed from turn six of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course ahead of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, the first, ever, NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indy road course.



“NASCAR is removing the orange rumble strip outside of Turn 6 on the @IMS Road Course ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race,” a tweet from the official NASCAR Twitter account (@NASCAR) read.



The decision came after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road-course in which seven drivers sustained significant damage to their cars when they hit the strip on lap one of the 62-lap race. Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick was among the drivers involved. His car sustained enough damage to retire him from the race.



Saturday’s race was the second for the Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis road course, but the rumble strip in turn six was not in place for the 2020 race.



