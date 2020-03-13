NASCAR Cup: rumors have one team buying another

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rumors swirling around the NASCAR Cup Series garage have Rick Ware Racing purchasing Premium Motorsports. According to NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports, Rick Ware declines to comment on the possible sale. Meanwhile, Chris Knight of Catchfence.com has told SiriusXM NASCAR he has confirmation that one Cup Series team is in the process of buying another, but he would not reveal the identities of the two race teams.

RWR is fielding No. 51, No. 52 and No. 53 entries full-time this season with rosters of multiple drivers, while Premium Motorsports fields the No. 15 full-time for Cup Series rookie Brennan Poole. Premium Motorsports also handles entries for the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry. Spire has a charter for a Cup Series with which it fields the No. 77 but has no equipment, including race cars, of its own.

