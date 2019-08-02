NASCAR Cup: Rusty Wallace doesn’t like stage racing

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Hall of Fame Members Roger Penske and Rusty Wallace pose for a photo during the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Charlotte Convention Center on February 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace doesn’t like stage racing. He said so during a recent media tour in Buffalo, N.Y., to promote the GoBowling.com at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, scheduled for Sunday.

“The stage racing is something that half the people like and half the people hate,” Wallace said, as quoted by the Buffalo News. “If anyone tells you that it’s overwhelmingly the most popular thing, in my opinion, it’s not. I’m around a lot of people, and I would say it’s pretty split among the fans. I’m a big fan of NASCAR, but I’m also an old-school guy. So I’m not a fan of this style of racing. I like it the way it was.”

NASCAR began dividing the races in its three national series (Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck) into stages in 2017. Most races are divided into three stages, with the exception being the four-stage Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, and the first two stages of a race are usually equidistant, followed by a longer third stage.

Another components of today’s NASCAR racing that wasn’t around during Wallace’s years as a NASCAR driver is the playoff system. Wallace didn’t say whether or not he liked the playoff system, but he mentioned that he would’ve won three more Cup Series championships.

“As far as the NASCAR playoff system goes, I look at those playoffs they have now, and they tell me that if they had the current playoff system in NASCAR back when I was driving, I would have won three more championships,” Wallace said. “It’s all designed on winning, and back then, I won a ton of races. In 1993, I won 10 races. In 1994, I won eight.”

NASCAR began separating its final 10 races of a Cup Series season from the remainder of the schedule and referring to those 10 races as the “Chase” in 2004. In 2014, NASCAR revamped that 10-race stretch, creating an elimination style “playoff” system during which drivers are eliminated from championship contention every three races, leaving four drivers to contend for the championship in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Wallace won one Cup Series title in 1989. He also won 55 races in 706-career starts between 1980 and 2005. He was a full-time Cup Series driver from 1984 through the 2005 season.

