NASCAR Cup: Rusty Wallace sells custom Corvette at Barrett-Jackson

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will sell his 1978 25th Anniversary Corvette custom coupe at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The car, lot 1318, was featured on the Hot Road Power Tour. The restoration was completed by RK Motors in Charlotte, N.C. It’s powered by a 450 hp Chevrolet ZZ383 engine assembled and tested by NASCAR engine builder Doug Yates. The Corvette also has a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, custom dual-side exhaust and a VBP high-performance suspension with fiberglass front and rear springs.

The paint scheme of the car is jet black with silver stripes and red accents. The tires on the car are Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires mounted on 18-inch front and 19-inch rear Forgeline chrome wheels. The interior features black leater seats with red trim, Auto Meter Elite GPS gauges and SiriusXM radio, and Bluetooth.

There is no reserve on the auction for Wallace’s Corvette, and it is scheduled to hit the auction block Saturday. For more information on the car and/or placing a bid, click here . Live television coverage of the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction may be found on Velocity and Discovery.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)