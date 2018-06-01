NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney attempts Pocono win defense from pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney claimed his first and, to this point, only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in last year’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He’ll begin his defense of that win Sunday from the pole after posting a 50.877-second/176.897 mph lap in the third of three rounds of qualifying Friday. It is his fourth-career pole and second of the season.

“We just kept getting better each round, and everybody did a great job of realizing what we had to do to get better and pick out of spots where to get better, and the car had the speed in it. We just needed to handle good, and I needed to hit a good lap,” Blaney said. “I was kind of messing up the first two runs. We were able to figure out where we needed to get better, and it was good. I can’t thank everyone on this Menards/Duracell Ford Fusion team enough. They put in hard work and it is nice to start up front on Sunday.”

Blaney’s third-round, pole-winning lap was the fastest lap, overall, of the qualifying session.

Ford swept the front row, as five-time 2018 race winner Kevin Harvick qualified second.

“I thought we did a really good job of trying to pick a pace and trying not to be a hero on every lap, and we were able to pick up a tenth in each round,” Harvick said. “We got a little loose there in three, and I didn’t want to tug on the wheel any more just because of the fact I didn’t want it to get any looser, so I just let it slide to the center and had to wait and gave up a good solid tenth there. It was still a great lap for our Busch Beer Ford, and starting up front is a big deal here.”

Harvick was fastest in each of the first two rounds, turning in a 51.151-second/175.950 mph lap in the opening round and following up that lap with a 51.068-second/176.236 mph lap in round two.

All three manufacturers will be represented in the first two rows of Sunday’s starting grid, with Chevrolet driver Jamie McMurray qualifying third and Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. fourth for second-row starting spots.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Row 1 — Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 2 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 3 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 4 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 6 — Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 7 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet), Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 10 — Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet), Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford)

Row 11 — David Ragan (No. 38 Chevrolet), Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 12 —Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Matt Kenseth (No. 6 Ford)

Row 14 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Cole Custer (No. 51 Ford)

Row 15 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 16 — Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 17 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet), Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford)

Row 18 — Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet), Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 19 — J.J. Yeley (No. 7 Chevrolet), Derrike Cope (No. 99 Chevrolet)

