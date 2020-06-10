NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney draws pole for Martinsville

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Advance Auto Parts Ford, enters his car for the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Wednesday night for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first NASCAR Cup Series scheduled night race at the short track. Blaney nabbed the pole through a drawing among the top-12 teams in owner points.

Blaney will share the front row with Aric Almirola, whose team drew the second starting position for the third-consecutive race.

“I’ve had Martinsville on the calendar since the beginning of the year as one of the races I look forward to the most with Buga (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz),” Almirola said. “I’m excited to see what we can do and I’m glad we were able to stay inside the top-12 in points to get us a decent starting position.”

Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer drew second-row starting positions, giving Ford the top-four positions on the starting grid. Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota will be the only non-Ford in the first three rows after drawing the fifth starting position to start in the third-row next to another Ford driver, Brad Keselowski in sixth.

Alex Bowman will be the highest-starting Chevrolet driver in eighth, next to Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in seventh. Other top-10 starters include Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick in ninth and 10th.

The drawing among the top-12 teams determined the first six rows of the grid. There also were drawings among the 13th-24th teams in owner points to set the corresponding positions on the starting grid and a drawing among 25th-36th teams, with non-chartered teams starting in the back of the 39-car grid in the order of their positions in owner points.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).