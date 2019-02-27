NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney falls short of selfie record

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was tasked with attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most selfies in a three-minute period during the Atlanta Motor Speedway NASCAR weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. He fell eight photos shy of setting a new record.

“To beat the selfie record, I know I’m going to need to be fast,” Blaney said prior to the challenge. “The good news is being fast is the name of the game in NASCAR, so I feel like I’m well-prepared. Plus, I can’t think of a group of people better-suited to help me make it happen than NASCAR fans.”

The driver admitted via Twitter that he wasn’t a selfie aficionado.

“Come on out. I don’t take selfies but I’ll make one exception tomorrow,” Blaney (@Blaney) tweeted Saturday.

Blaney reported on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that he took 161 selfies with fans in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone. He said he needed 169 to set a new record. The record of 168, which still stands, was set by James Smith a little over a year ago.

Blaney finished 26th out of the 37 competitors in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

