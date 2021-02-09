NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney on Busch Clash pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney will be on the pole for the Busch Clash exhibition race for some NASCAR Cup Series drivers on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Tuesday night. He’ll have Alex Bowman alongside him on the front row for the 35-lap race.

The starting lineup was determined by a virtual drawing Monday evening among participating crew chiefs, in which each crew chief selected a Busch Beer can that had a race starting position on the bottom of the can.

Denny Hamlin will start third and share the second row with Brad Keselowski. Other top-10 starters in positions fifth through 10th include William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

Twenty-one drivers will start Tuesday night’s race, scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 7 p.m. ET. To be eligible drivers must have met one of the following criteria: a 2020 pole win; past Busch Clash win, Daytona 500 pole win or Daytona 500 race win, provided drivers raced full-time in 2020; 2020 playoff participation; 2020 race win; or 2020 race stage win.

Below, is the complete starting lineup for the 2021 Busch Clash:

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford)

2. Alex Bowman (No. 48 Chevrolet)

3. Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

4. Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

5. William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet)

6. Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet)

7. Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet)

8. Cole Custer (No. 41 Ford)

9. Erik Jones (No. 43 Chevrolet)

10. Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

11. Ryan Newman (No. 6 Ford)

12. Matt DiBenedetto (No. 21 Ford)

13. Chris Buescher (No. 17 Ford)

14. Ty Dillon (No. 23 Toyota)

15. Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chevrolet)

16. Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

17. Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

18. Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota)

19. Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47 Chevrolet)

21. Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford)

The 2021 Clash will be the first edition of the event contested on the Daytona road course. Erik Jones won the 2020 race on the DIS oval. Chase Elliott won the only NASCAR Cup Series race contested, to this point, on the facility’s road course, a points-paying event last August. Elliott has won the last four Cup Series races on road courses, dating back to 2019.

