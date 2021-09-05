NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney on Southern 500 pole

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



After closing the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season with consecutive wins at Michigan International Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Ryan Blaney will kick off the playoffs from the pole of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday evening.



“Momentum and confidence are something that we have right now in the 12 group, because obviously, the last couple of weekends it really helps get that rolling,” Blaney said. “It’s good for everybody, not only for the driver but for the team, as well, when they have a lot of confidence in themselves and their abilities, and you can believe that you can do it and make a strong run at the championship. That’s part of the game. You’ve got to believe you can do it, and this team does believe in themselves and they have every right to. They’re a great group of guys. It’s been a pleasure to work with them, but it’s nice to end the regular season strong and have a good year. Three wins on the year, and you hope to keep that going throughout the playoffs and keep transferring and try to make it to Phoenix and have a shot at a championship. So it has been a fun year, and it has been nice to end the regular season out this way and start off Darlington here this weekend with a bunch of momentum and our heads held high, and we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Blaney will share the front row with three-time Darlington winner Denny Hamlin.



The 12 playoff drivers will start in the first 12 positions for Sunday’s race, with Kurt Busch and reigning series champion Chase Elliott in row two.



Two of Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates — Alex Bowman and 2021 regular-season champion Kyle Larson — will line up in row three.



Among the other six playoff contenders three-time Darlington winner Kevin Harvick, who won two races there last year, including the 2020 Southern 500, will start ninth.



Below, is the complete starting grid for the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500: