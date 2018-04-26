NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney throws things back to dad for Southern 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Third-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney surprised his father, former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, with the unveiling of his his No. 12 Team Penske Ford to be driven in the Southern 500, scheduled for Sept. 2, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Ryan Blaney’s throwback paint scheme for this year’s Southern 500 is reminiscent of the paint scheme carried by Dave Blaney on the No. 77 Jasper Motorsports Ford in 2002 and 2003.

“It’s special,” Ryan Blaney said. “I’ve been able to run some really cool pain schemes and we were trying to figure out Darlington. We were trying to play with the Menards colors, and my dad’s Jasper car came up. I thought that would be awesome.”

Dave Blaney competed in NASCAR’s top series between 1992 and 2014, running his first full season in the series in 2000. In all he made 473-career starts in the series, resulting in four top-fives, including a third-place finish at Darlington in the No. 77 car in 2003.

Ryan Blaney is in his first year as driver of the No. 12 after a couple of full-time seasons as driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford. He claimed his first-career win at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last year. Nine races into the 2018 season, Blaney is eighth in the points standings on the strength of three top-fives and five top-10 finishes, but his father has higher hopes for his son when he pilots one of his old paint scheme in this year’s Southern 500.

“It’ll look good in victory lane,” Dave Blaney said.

