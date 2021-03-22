NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney wins after Kyle Larson dominates Atlanta

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney took the lead from Kyle Larson with eight laps remaining in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday to claim his fifth-career NASCAR Cup Series win. It was his first win of 2021 to extend the string of different winners to start the season to six.

“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” Blaney said. ”It took us a little bit to get going. I was pretty free all day, so we made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it, and it looked like Kyle was getting loose, and I’m happy it worked in our favor that there was a couple long runs at the end that kind of let us get there. He got slowed up behind some lap traffic, but I’m really proud of this whole BodyArmor, Menards No. 12 group. We’ve been good this year and had some bad breaks, and it’s nice to close out a race like that. That was awesome.”

Larson finished second after leading 269 of the 325 laps that made up the race, including stage wins at laps 105 and 210. Blaney’s race-winning pass was the first time he took the lead from Larson. Blaney beat Larson off pit road during the fifth and final caution of the race on lap 220 and managed to stay in front of Larson until 89 laps to go.

“I don’t know. I think he (Blaney) just got a lot better, there, that last stage, and it kind of changed up my flow of the race a little bit,” Larson said. “I could get out to such a big lead, and then, I could take care of my stuff and run the bottom where it was maybe slower, but I could take care of my tires. He was fast there, and I just wanted to maintain that gap that I had, so I had to run in the faster part of the race track and just use my stuff up. And, then, he was just a lot better than me, there, late in the run.”

The final caution was a result of Chase Elliott’s blown engine. That caution was one of only two unscheduled cautions for on-track incident. The other came on a lap-113 restart when Kyle Busch spun his tires and the line of cars behind him bunched up. Kurt Busch wound up into the wall and out of the race.

“I think the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) was the outside-lead car. The No. 9 (Elliott) kind of checked-up, too. I checked up; the No. 17 (Chris Buescher) hit us from behind,” Kurt Busch said. “It was just the accordion effect, and then, I jumped to the middle. I’m like ‘I’m here.’ I positioned myself. It wasn’t like I re-arranged my lanes and made another block. He didn’t do anything vicious or malicious, there. It’s a 500-miler and these are the days that it hurts the worst. This absolutely hurts the worst, because we had a top-five, winning, Monster Energy Chevy.”

The only other driver to lead significant laps was Denny Hamlin, who led the first 27 laps of the race before Larson took his first lead by getting off pit road first during a lap—25 competition caution.

Blaney’s win also extended a streak of consecutive wins at Atlanta for Ford to five races. The previous four came courtesy of Kevin Harvick and one of Blaney’s Team Penske teammates, Brad Keselowski. Harvick finished 10th after recovering from an extra pit stop for a flat tire just before the race restarted from the competition caution. The tire issue resulted in Harvick being a lap down at one point in the race.

Keselowski wound up 28th, multiple laps down, struggling with damage to his car.

Alex Bowman finished third, Hamlin was fourth, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five. Other top-10 finishers included Austin Dillon in sixth, Chris Buescher seventh, William Byron eighth and Martin Truex Jr. in ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500:

