NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney’s custom Bronco sets record

Photo courtesy of Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Blaney’s custom 1974 Ford Bronco set a Ford Bronco auction record when it sold for $650,000 Saturday at Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. It was the highest price for any Ford Bronco sold at auction, and the proceeds to the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation to hand over to the Alzheimer’s Association fund Alzheimer’s Disease research.

Blaney hired Gateway Bronco in Illinois to build the custom Bronco. The SUV features tributes to Blaney’s grandfather, Lou Blaney, who passed away in 2009 after suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“Today was a MAJOR success! We are beyond excited to announce that the Blaney Bronco was sold for $650,000 (a WORLD RECORD for Broncos)!!!! Amazing day here at @Barrett_Jackson. It’s a pleasure working to help #ENDALZ,” a tweet from the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation (@rbfamfoundation) read.

