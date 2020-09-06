NASCAR Cup: Ryan Blaney’s team makes costly mistake at Darlington

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JULY 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 12 Team Penske Ford team of playoff driver Ryan Blaney was penalized prior to Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the first race of the 10-race playoffs. As a result of improperly mounted ballast (weight) No. 12 car, Blaney was docked 10 points, as the team also lost 10 owner points.

The points penalty drops Blaney to a tie with Kyle Buch for 13th in the 16-driver playoff standings. Prior to the penalty, Blaney was seventh in the standings, one point behind sixth-place driver Martin Truex Jr.

In addition to the points deduction, crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended from Sunday’s race. Team Penske Competition Director Travis Geisler will serve as the fill-in crew chief Sunday.

“Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford Mustang was penalized for Improperly mounted ballast during inspection this afternoon prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington,” a statement from Team Penske read. “A five-pound bag of lead that is typically used during setup at the shop to simulate fluid weights prior to the race engine being installed was accidentally left in the car. The team accepts the penalty and Travis Geisler will serve as the crew chief for the No. 12 team this evening.”

Blaney was supposed to start The Southern 500 from the seventh position, but because of the rules infraction, he will have to start in the back of the 39-car race field.

