NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman fishing, visiting RFR during recovery

Photo courtesy of Ryan Newman via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sidelined NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman hasn’t remained idles in his recovery from a head injury sustained in a crash on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. Instead, he’s been fishing and visiting the Roush Fenway Racing shop.

“Got a little therapy in yesterday,” Newman (@RyanJNewman) tweeted Tuesday, including a photo of a fish he caught.

On Wednesday, RFR tweeted a series of photos and a video of the driver on a visit to the race shop.

“So we had a special visitor today,” the tweet from @RoushFenway read. “Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all.”

Photo courtesy of Roush Fenway Racing via Twitter

Newman was leading the Daytona 500 on the final lap when he received contact from Ryan Blaney’s car that sent Newman into the wall, causing his car to go airborne and flip several times before landing on its roof. While upside down, Newman’s car was hit in the driver-side door by Corey LaJoie’s car. Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., and listed in serious condition with no life-threatening injuries. He was released fewer than 48 hours later.

During the NASCAR race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that culminated in the Feb. 23 running of the Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race, Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark read a statement from Newman.

“I’m sorry that I can’t be at the track in person, but I asked Steve to take a moment to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for all the support that was shown last week to both me and my family,” the statement read. The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country has been truly humbling.

“I want to personally thank everyone, including the man upstairs, for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance. We always say that the NASCAR community is one big family and never has that been more evident to me than after seeing this family rally together and provide the comfort and support that has been shown to my family and me over the past few days. The calls and visits from the NASCAR executives and my friends and competitors has been truly uplifting.

“I want to thank everyone involved in my care, especially the staff at Halifax Medical Center, where I am convinced I received the best care available. I’m confident the efforts of each of those trained professionals played a major role in where I’m sitting today. And to the entire NASCAR organization, led by Jim France, thanks for being by my side the entire time. You truly stepped up to support me unconditionally when it mattered most.

“Most importantly, I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident. I am truly indebted to each of you, and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family. I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand-in-hand with my daughters on Wednesday. Thank you. I can’t wait to get back in your race car.

“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated. The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.

“Again, I want to thank each of you, from my partners, teammates and competitors and each and every fan across the country. Thank you everyone for the unparalleled concern and unwavering support. And to the media, who has acted with such respect and class during this time.

“I have spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the No. 6 car will be waiting and ready for my return. I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

A timetable for Newman’s return to the driver’s seat has not been released. In the meantime, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ross Chastain will drive Newman’s No. 6 RFR Ford.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).