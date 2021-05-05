NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman hits career milestone at Kansas Speedway

February 02, 2021 – Concord, North Carolina, USA: Chris Buescher (17) and Ryan Newman (6) pose with their Castrol Ford Mustang at their pre season shoot at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman hit a NASCAR Cup Series career milestone Sunday when the green flag waved for the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. The race marked the Cup Series veteran’s 700th-career Cup start.

Newman, driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2002, making one of the longest-tenured drivers in NASCAR’s premier series. Only “class of 2001” drivers Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch remain in the series full-time as drivers who have been in the Cup Series longer than Newman. After eight races, combined, in 2000 and 2001, Newman was a fellow rookie to eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Newman became only the second rookie to win the NASCAR All-Star Race, following Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2000. He also won a points-paying race his first full season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and beat Johnson for the Cup Series’ Rookie-of-the-Year honor.

Newman began his NASCAR career with Team Penske. His promotion to NASCAR’s top level came despite not contesting a full season in either the NASCAR Xfinity or Truck series.

Newman also drove for Richard Childress. He also drove for Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing before arriving at Roush Fenway ahead of the 2019 season. He missed three races early in the 2020 season because of injuries sustained in a crash on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500.

Newman has 18-career Cup Series win, the most recent coming in 2017 at Phoenix Raceway That win was Newman’s only victory with RCR. He won four times with SHR between 2010 and 2018. His other 13 wins came with Penske before leaving that organization for Stewart-Haas ahead of the 2009 season.

Newman has one top-five, a fifth in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and two top-10 finishes through the first 11 races of the 2021 season and is 20th in the driver points standings heading into the May 9 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. He finished 16th at Kansas.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).