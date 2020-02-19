NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman leaves hospital

Photo courtesy of Roush Fenway Racing, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Fewer than 48 hours after wrecking on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 and being taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., for treatment, Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital.

“Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center,” read a tweet from Roush Fenway Racing (@RoushFenway) on Wednesday.

Newman is driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. He was credited with a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500 on Monday night.

The tweet from the race team included a photo of Newman leaving the hospital with his two daughters. Newman’s wife, Krissie (@NewmanKrissie) tweeted a video of Newman leaving the hospital.

Newman was leading the race on the final laps when he received a push from Ryan Blaney. Newman’s car then hit the wall, got airborne, flipped and landed on its roof. In the multi-car crash, Corey LaJoie, unable to see where he was going, hit Newman’s upside-down car in the driver-side window. Safety personnel turned Newman’s car upright before removing him from the car.

An initial update from RFR Monday night, approximately two hours after the incident, described Newman’s condition as serious and stated his injuries were not life -threatening.

Newman’s car and LaJoie’s car were taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C.

Denny Hamlin, who was challenging Newman for the lead at the time of the crash, won his second-consecutive Daytona 500, the third of his career. Newman was credited with a ninth-place finish.

