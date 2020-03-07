NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman makes trip to Phoenix

Photo courtesy of Corey LaJoie via Twitter (@CoreyLaJoie)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman made his first at-the-track appearance at Phoenix Raceway on Friday since his last-lap crash in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. The Cup Series races at Phoenix on Sunday. Newman made the trip west to support his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team in the race and to attend a Ford event, also in Arizona. Ross Chastain is driving the No. 6 Ford as Newman recovers from his Daytona injuries.

“I feel fine,” Newman told FOX Sports. “I’m here to spectate and have some fun.”

Newman crashed while leading on the last lap of the Daytona 500 when he received contact from Ryan Blaney’s car. That contact sent Newman’s car into the wall. Newman’s car then got airborne and flipped before landing on its roof. While upside-down, Newman’s car was hit in the driver-side window by Corey LaJoie’s car.

Blaney and LaJoie also attended the Ford event, and LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) tweeted a photo of himself with Newman and Blaney.



“We had no idea that he was going to show up,” Blaney said, as quoted in an Autoweek article. “We were having dinner, and he walked in. That was great. That was the first time I have seen Ryan, personally (since the accident) — I think the first time a lot of us had seen Ryan. That was really cool to see. We sat and talked, the whole Ford group, for an hour, hour-and-a-half once he got there. We talked about a lot of stuff. It was nice to see him. He went full Ryan Newman, and it is great to see. It was cool to hear some of the process that he went through and some of the doctors that worked on him. They were very extensive with him, and he has been passing everything with flying colors, which is unheard of and great to hear.”

Newman was treated at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., and released from the hospital fewer than 48 hours after his wreck. He suffered a head injury but no broken bones or other internal injuries. No timetable has been released for his return to racing, but Newman says he plans to return to the driver’s seat sometime this year.

