NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman moves to Roush Fenway Racing for 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

About a week after Ryan Newman revealed that he wouldn’t be behind the wheel of the No. 31 Richard Childress Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, Roush Fenway Racing owner Jack Roush announced Saturday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway that Newman would drive his No. 6 RFR Ford full-time next season.

“I’m pleased to announce that Ryan Newman will be joining our team as the new driver of the No. 6 Ford,” Roush Said. “Ryan’s accomplishments and achievements speak for themselves. He is a fierce competitor and one of the top drivers in NASCAR.”

Trevor Bayne has driven the No. 6 since 2015. This year, he and Matt Kenseth has shared driving duties after Roush rehired one of his former drivers, Kenseth, to drive the car part-time in an effort to improve performance.

“I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 car and working with Jack Roush and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing,” Newman said. “I’ve always respected what Jack Roush has brought to the sport. I can remember some intense battles with the No. 6 back when Mark Martin was in the car. There is a lot of history there, and I am excited about getting behind the wheel of the No. 6 Mustang to compete for wins and the playoffs next year.”

Newman will finish the 2018 season in the No. 31, which he has driven since 2014. He moved to Richard Childress Racing after being replaced by Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. Newman came close to a Cup Series championship in 2014 when he finished second to Harvick in that year’s season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and in the championship.

Newman failed to make the playoffs in 2018. He has eight top-10s through the first 27 races of the season.

Before joining SHR, Newman began his Cup Series career at Team Penske, going full-time there in 2002. He claimed his first of 18-career wins that season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and finished the season as the series Rookie-of-the-Year, beating eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson for the honor.

In 611-career starts, Newman also has 112 top-fives and 246 top-10 finishes. His most recent win came last year at ISM Raceway, the former Phoenix International Raceway, in the fourth race of the season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).