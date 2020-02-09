NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman on pole for Busch Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman will lead an 18-car field to the green flag for the Busch Clash at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. The starting field for the exhibition race was determined by a blind draw by participating crew chiefs and selected race fans Saturday.

“First pole of the year woooooo,” Roush Fenway Racing (@roushfenway) tweeted after the draw.

Brad Keselowski will start second to give the 75-lap race an all-Ford front row for the start.

Drawing results put Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson in the second row in the third and fourth starting spots. Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer will start in the third row, ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman in row four.

Among drivers who raced in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time last year, 20 were eligible to enter the 2020 Clash by criteria that included making 2019 playoff drivers, winning a pole last season, having a Daytona 500 win or a Daytona 500 pole, or being a former Clash winner. Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric, both pole winners in 2019, didn’t enter the 2020 Clash. Hemric doesn’t have a Cup Series ride this season. Suarez has joined Gaunt Brothers Racing for the 2020 season, but that team opted not to field a car for the Clash.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway:

