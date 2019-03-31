NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman to back at Texas

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman will have to drop to the back for the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday because of an issue in inspection.

Newman’s #6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice on Sunday. As a result, car chief Tim Brewer also has been ejected from TMS’ garage and pit areas.

Newman qualified 18th Friday.

Erik Jones also lost his car chief, Jason Overstreet, for the Texas race after his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota twice failed pre-qualifying inspection Friday. Jones’ team also was docked 15 minutes of practice Saturday.

