NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman top trending athlete on Google in US in 2020

Photo courtesy of Roush Fenway Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Newman and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace were among top trending searches on Google in the US in 2020, as of early December.

Newman, after surviving a dramatic crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in February, was the fifth most-searched person, a list topped by President-Elect Joe Biden. More specifically, Newman was the most searched athlete in the US.

After being extricated from his car at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Newman was transported nearby Halifax Health Medical Center. He was released from the hospital fewer than 48 hours later, despite being listed in serious condition soon after being admitted. After missing West Coast Swing races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Newman was cleared to return to the driver’s seat of his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford by the time NASCAR returned from its coronavirus-related break at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 17.

Wallace was the third most-searched athlete in the US this year as a result of his efforts to improve diversity in NASCAR that led to the sanctioning body’s ban of the Confederate flag and news of what appeared to be a noose discovered in his team’s garage stall at Talladega. The “noose” incident prompted an FBI investigation that determined Wallace was not a target.

Wallace was, again, in the news later in 2020 with the announcement he would drive a car for a new team, 23XI Racing, co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and fellow-NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 2021.

Other top-five trending athletes on Google in the US included NFL player Tom Brady in second, boxer Mike Tyson in fourth and NBA player Rudy Gobert in fifth.

