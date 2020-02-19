NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman walking around hospital, playing with daughters

Photo courtesy of Roush Fenway Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing continues to release updates on the condition of Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. According to latest update, released Wednesday, Newman continues to improve and is walking around Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” the statement read. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters.

“Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

The update included a photo of Newman and his two daughters.

Newman was leading on the final lap of 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Monday night when he received a push from Ryan Blaney. Newman’s car slammed into the wall and got airborne, flipped and landed on its roof. As other cars were collected in the crash, Corey LaJoie, unable to see where he was going, hit Newman’s car in the driver-side window. Track safety personnel turned Newman’s car upright, removed him from the car, and he was transported to Halifax Medical Center. Approximately a couple of hours after the incident, the first update of Newman’s status was released, stating he was in serious condition, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Newman’s car and LaJoie’s car were transported to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in Concord, N.C., for research purposes.

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500, his second-straight win of the race and his third-career Daytona 500 victory.

