NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman won’t be at Richard Childress Racing next year

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Newman will not return to Richard Childress Racing to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, the driver announced via Twitter on Saturday. He does plan to continue competing full-time in the Cup Series, though.

“I want to take a moment to let everyone know that I will not return to Richard Childress Racing in 2019,” Newman (@RyanJNewman) tweeted. “I have very much enjoyed driving the No. 31 car, and I want to personally thank Richard Childress an everyone at RCR for the support over the past five seasons.

“We were able to put competitive cars on the race track, qualify for the playoffs on multiple occasions and make a strong run at a championship, and I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish. I have nothing but respect for the organization and everyone involved, and I am thankful for having had the opportunity to drive at RCR.

“I also want to thank everyone at Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Bass Pro/Cabelas, Liberty National, Grainger and Coca-Cola for their support over the last fiew years. They played a very large part in our success, and it has been a privilege representing their brands on and off the race track.

“I’m not ready to announce my future plans at this time, but it is my full intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2019 and beyond. We are currently working through the options for next season, and hopefully, we will be able to announce those plans in the very near future.”

Newman has driven the No. 31 RCR entry since 2014 and plans to finish the 2018 season in the car. He came to Richard Childress Racing after being released from duties as driver of the No. 39 at Stewart-Haas Racing. He was replaced by Kevin Harvick for the renumbered 4 at SHR. At the end of that season, Newman nearly won a Cup Series champion, finishing second in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and in the championship to his replacement, Harvick.

“As announced yesterday, Ryan Newman will not return to RCR in 2019. He was released from his contract last month,” read a statement from Richard Childress Racing on Sunday. “We want to thank Ryan for his talent and dedication over the past five years, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. The No. 31 Chevrolet has been an important part of RCR for many years. We have outstanding partners in Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s Grainger, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, Coca-Cola, Okuma, and EBay Motors and will continue to deliver value for them as we move forward. We are looking forward to the next chapter for the No. 31 team and will announce our new driver in the near future.”

Newman has one win in his time at Richard Childress Racing, coming last year at ISM (then-Phoenix International) Raceway. His stats in his 170 races, to date, as driver of the No. 31 also include 19 top-fives and 61 top-10 finishes. He has seven top-10s through the 26 races of the 2018 regular season with a best finish of sixth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He failed to make the playoffs this year.

Newman went full-time Cup Series racing in 2002. In his rookie season, he claimed his first-career win at New Hampshire and took Rookie-of-the-Year honors, beating eventual seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson for the award. In 610-career starts, Newman has 18 wins, 112 top-fives and 245 top-10 finishes.

