NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman’s brain bruised in Daytona crash

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 18: Ryan Newman, driver of the #3 RyanNewmanVRExperience/MotoShieldPro Chevrolet, stands by his truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 18, 2018 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

During a Today Show interview on NBC on Wednesday morning, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman got specific about the injury his sustained in a crash on the last lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. According to Newman, his only injury was some bruising on his brain. He also revealed he was unconscious for a period of time and there is a part of the race he doesn’t remember.

“It takes time for it to heal. I was knocked out,” Newman said. “There was a point where I don’t remember a part of the race. Realistically, I feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky. You look at the crash and you think that is spectacular in a bad way. You look at the car afterwards, you think about all the things that happened right for me to be sitting here.”

Newman was leading on the last lap the race when he received a push from Ryan Blaney’s car that sent Newman’s car into the wall and airborne. When Newman’s car landed, upside-down, it was struck by Corey LaJoie’s car, sending Newman’s car airborne, again. After the race, Newman’s car was turned upright by safety personnel, and Newman was transported to nearby Halifax Medical Center. NASCAR revealed later that Newman received treatment from medical personnel before being removed from the car.

Newman was released from the hospital fewer than 48 hours after his wreck. A timetable for his return to the race car has not been announced, but on Wednesday, he said he plans to return to the driver’s seat “as soon as I can.”

Ross Chastain has been the substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the three races since Newman’s accident and is expected to continue to drive the car should Newman need to sit out additional races. The 2020 season is on hold as attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, continues. NASCAR already has announced postponement of the next two scheduled race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. No announcement has been made regarding races behind the Homestead-Miami Speedway race, originally scheduled for March 22.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).