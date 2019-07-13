NASCAR Cup: Ryan Newman’s car fails inspection

during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ryan Newman failed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the Quaker State 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night. The issue was with the car’s body. Newman was 23rd in qualifying Friday evening, but as a result of the failed inspection, he’ll start the race in the 35th position of the 36-car starting grid.

The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Quin Houff also failed inspection. Houff already was last on the provisional starting grid. The No. 6 and the No. 77 cars were the only two to fail inspection.

When Daniel Suarez’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford passed through inspection, he officially became the pole sitter for Saturday night’s race. The Kentucky pole is Suarez’s second-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole and his first of the season. Suarez posted a 184.590 mph lap in Cup Series qualifying Friday evening.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Suarez said after qualifying Friday. “The whole day has been pretty smooth today. The 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang has been pretty quick. We haven’t done a lot to it. It is big when you unload the car from the hauler and the car is fast out of the box. I feel very good about it. My crew chief and my engineer have done an amazing job. My entire team building this race car. We showed speed today, so hopefully, we can keep up that track position. Track position will be huge tomorrow. Hopefully, we can keep it all night long and make a good clean race. I feel like we have everything it takes to make it happen, so why not? We have had a lot of first-time winners lately; why not have a third one here?”

SHR swept the front row of the starting grid, with Suarez’s teammate Aric Almirola qualifying second.

“It is a great day for us,” Almirola said. “Everybody has been doing a good job of trying to figure out how to bring more speed and more driveability in our cars. I feel like this weekend, so far, we are off to a good start, and the cars are fast and driving good. We have part one done; we have qualified up front and got ourselves good track position and pit stall selection and good clean air. Now, we just have to go put a race together.”

All four Stewart-Haas drivers qualified in the top-seven, with Kevin Harvick fifth and Clint Bowyer seventh.

Joining Suarez, Almirola and Harvick in the top-five was Brad Keselowski in fourth to give Ford four cars in the top-five of the starting grid. Kurt Busch’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet will be the only non-Ford to start the Quaker State 400 in the top-five. Busch qualified fourth.

Martin Truex Jr. was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in eighth.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).